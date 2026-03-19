Minnetonka Deputy Fire Marshal Shawn Johnson dies after 2-year battle with job-related cancer

Deputy Fire Marshal Shawn Johnson, 61, died March 5 after a two-year battle with job-related cancer, the Minnetonka Fire Department announced.

Johnson served the department for 20 years in a variety of roles, including paid-on-call firefighter lieutenant, training captain, full-time fire inspector and deputy fire marshal. Colleagues described him as a meticulous investigator and a committed trainer who brought humor and patience to his work.

"Shawn could engage you, bring you in, teach you things and bring humor all along the way and make it fun and enjoyable," said Dan Krier, Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

Kevin Fox, Minnetonka fire chief, said Johnson was methodical in his investigations.

"He wasn't satisfied with a guess, he waited until he knew and he was good at it," Fox said. "So good at it that in 2020 he was named the Minnesota Fire Investigator of the Year."

Johnson also worked beyond Minnetonka, contributing to the broader fire service across the state. He taught and tested new firefighters through the Minnesota Fire Service Certification Board and held multiple roles on the Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team, roles that colleagues said helped raise standards and mentor a new generation of investigators.

"His passion for training and fire investigations showed in the way he mentored others. That's who Shawn was, he made people better," said Rogers Fire Chief Patrick Farrens.

Those who attended Johnson's memorial service at the Hopkins Center for the Arts remembered him not only for his professional contributions but also for his personal interests. He was described as an avid outdoorsman, a diver and a motorcycle rider, and as a devoted family man who was deeply committed to his Catholic faith.

The Minnetonka Fire Department classified Johnson's death as a line-of-duty death. Memorial contributions have been requested to the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation, MNFIRE or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.