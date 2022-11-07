How far could that $1.9B Powerball jackpot money go?

How far could that $1.9B Powerball jackpot money go?

How far could that $1.9B Powerball jackpot money go?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.9 billion and the next drawing is Monday night. How far could that money go if won?

RELATED: What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

We did the math so you don't have to: the take home pay from the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot minus federal and state income taxes will net you $638.8 million.

No, you won't be in Jeff Bezos' league or hold the kind of assets of British royalty, but there's still plenty to buy:

Own a 16% stake in the Minnesota Vikings (currently valued at $3.925)

Outbid the last buyer for Leonardo Da Vinci's Salvator Mundi (purchased for $450M)

Buy hundreds of 1964 Aston Martin DB5s ($1.3M each)

Live 161 years at Nickelodeon Resort's SpongeBob Pineapple Suite in Mexico ($17,000+ per night)

Wisconsinites have also had their fair share of winners, including Manual Franco's record $768M payday in 2019 after buying his ticket at a Speedway in New Berlin. A Milwaukee resident also won $156.2 million from Powerball in 2017.

Of course, it's unknown where the next winner will come from, but different states do present different options for players in terms of how much of their winnings they'll keep and how much they'll owe in taxes.

In addition to a 24% flat tax rate from the IRS, a winner from Minnesota must pay a 7.25% state tax on winnings, while in Wisconsin the tax is 7.65%. Buy a ticket in Iowa and win, the state tax is down to 5%, but in South Dakota it's zero.