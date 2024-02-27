Minnesota's political parties will caucus Tuesday, 1 week before primary

MINNEAPOLIS — Voters will head to the polls in Minnesota's presidential primary one week from now, but Tuesday night, it's time to caucus.

There are thousands of precinct caucus locations set up for Minnesota's major political parties.

It's a chance for voters to potentially meet some local candidates, elect local party officers, discuss issues important to them and help decide delegates for future conventions.

Up until 2020, caucus goers would participate in a straw poll to cast their vote for a presidential candidate, but now Minnesota has moved to a presidential primary to do that.

Even so, leaders from both sides say participating in caucuses is still important.

"From the election of delegates to the endorsement of candidates to the passing of resolutions. Our parties, both of our parties are both grassroots parties that respect the voices of people who participate," DFL Chair Ken Martin said.

"It's a way to have a voice in the selection of candidates, in the governance of their party and also this year the selection of delegates who will go to the national convention for our parties later in the summer," GOP Chair David Hann said.

Caucuses will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday

To find your local caucus, click here.