Minnesota's favorite holiday song features something somewhat scarce here this year

MINNEAPOLIS — While many of us have our favorite holiday movies or TV specials, almost everyone can say they have a favorite (and likely least-favorite) holiday song.

In Minnesota, the overall favorite holiday song deals with something residents are quite familiar with this time of year.

FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to track the most popular Christmas songs by state. Here in Minnesota they say the favorite is "Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow." Of course, it's possible that, this year, those Google searches are more about the overall lack of snow than searches for the jaunty winter hit.

In Wisconsin, the most popular holiday tune is a little bit more generalized. They selected "A Holly Jolly Christmas," the ditty that became somewhat ubiquitous after being used in the 1964 Rankin-Bass Christmas special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

As for the song that's most broadly popular across all 50 states, that would be the ubiquitous Mariah Carey jam "All I Want for Christmas is You." It ranks as the most popular among a full 20% of the nation, state by state.

No other state was represented by Minnesota's favorite, "Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow."

Each of Minnesota's neighboring states went a different direction though. Iowa's favorite song was "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," whereas North and South Dakota were split between "Run Rudolph Run" and "Deck the Halls."

If you were thinking Hawaii's favorite song for the holidays is "Mele Kalikimaka," you'd be wrong. It's actually "Last Christmas," by Wham. As for Alaska, they too opted for synthesizers, in this case from Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime."