Minnesota's community solar garden program to be renamed honoring Melissa Hortman

Lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol unanimously passed legislation renaming the Community Solar Garden Program for former House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman.

Hortman wrote the law establishing the solar garden program in 2013 — leading to a dramatic increase in Minnesota's use of solar power.

"Melissa cared about clean energy because she cared about the future. She was always planning ahead and thinking about her duty as a lawmaker to future generations of Minnesotans," said House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson. "The community solar program was one of the accomplishments Melissa was most proud of in her entire legislative career, and it's more than fitting that we name the program after her."

The program increases access to solar energy to more people who can't afford solar on their homes, and allows them to receive credit on their energy bills.

Hortman, her husband Mark, and their dog Gilbert were fatally shot inside their Brooklyn Park home in June 2025. Vance Boelter, their alleged killer, was indicted on six federal charges and could face the death penalty.

A future status hearing is scheduled for April 17.