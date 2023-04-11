Minnesotans flock outside to enjoy warmer weather, sunshine

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- While WCCO celebrated a top ten weather day Monday, Tuesday's weather will be tough to beat.

A lot of Minnesotans had the same idea: get outside and enjoy the sun.

"I mean, I feel like I can breathe again, I guess. It's finally warm," Sally Palmer said. "There are birds everywhere—it's just marvelous. It's absolutely wonderful."

WCCO crews found Palmer walking around Lake Como in St. Paul. She wasn't the only one—dozens of people were out walking, running, biking and bird watching.

There are still patches of snow around the metro, but will a high of near 80 degrees, it's safe to say it will be melting soon. It's hard to imagine after a heavy snowstorm about 10 days ago.

"I actually think I blocked it out. I don't want to remember that that happened," Palmer said. "We will probably have snow piles until June. Maybe. Hopefully not. It's been a wild two weeks."

Whether this is the first winter you've lived through –or you're a seasoned Minnesota, the nice weather provided a much-needed boost.

"We love walking around and watching the season come and go," AJ Faure said. "We're from southern California, it's very different."

Faure and his wife became Minnesotans about nine months ago after their adult children made the state home. Faure said it feels good to put shorts on.

"Oh, I started yesterday. I always wore shorts in southern California. But, yeah, as recently as two weeks ago we were constantly bundled up walking around here. I'm just so much more comfortable in shorts."