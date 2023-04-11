NEXT Weather: Tuesday starts midweek stretch of summerlike temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS -- After hitting the 70s on Monday, the Twin Cities is set to cross another temperature threshold on Tuesday.

The expected high of 81 is well above average for this time of year, which is in the mid-50s. Up north, temperatures will top out in the 60s, and central Minnesota will see highs in the 70s.

CBS News

It'll be a dry, quiet day, with some wind and occasional clouds.

Wednesday will be even warmer -- in fact, the metro may match its record daily high of 83 degrees. Temperatures stay in the 80s for Thursday, then a cooldown arrives on Friday. Showers will also make their way in Friday evening.

Over the weekend, expect wetter, cooler weather, with rain possible both Saturday and Sunday and highs in the 40s and 50s.