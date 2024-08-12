Minnesotans affected by flooding frustrated secondary homes don't qualify for FEMA disaster grants

Who qualifies for help from FEMA disaster grants after Minnesota flooding?

WATERVILLE, Minn. — Some southern Minnesota homeowners are not getting the federal flood recovery money they thought they were entitled to.

Jenny Johnson and her husband just closed on their dream second home in April. Now, their once-ideal cabin is covered with mold. Because it is a second home, it won't qualify for FEMA disaster grants.

"We have all talked to FEMA, went to the disaster recovery center and they have all been like, 'It sucks. We wish it wasn't this way, but that's what the rules are.'" Johnson said.

People in Waterville can come to the city hall to apply for help from the Small Business Administration (SBA) or FEMA. Some secondary homes can get help in the form of a low-interest loan from the SBA, but it has to be under a special set of circumstances.

Inside Jenny Johnson's Waterville house Jenny Johnson

A secondary home can qualify for an SBA low-interest loan if someone is living there full-time, if the home is being rented or if it's an Airbnb-style short-term rental.

FEMA applications seem to be running smoothly for those whose primary homes are damaged.

As a whole, Waterville residents are recovering, but for some families like the Johnsons, there will never be a full recovery.

"We could basically walk away, pay off what we don't get for the location and then give up the $72,000 down payment," Johnson said.

FEMA and the SBA say all residents should at least apply for aid in the chance they might qualify for something.