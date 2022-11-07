Watch CBS News
Minnesota Zoo to temporarily house seven dolphins from Illinois

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – Seven dolphins from an Illinois zoo will be spending some time in Minnesota.

The enclosure at the Brookfield Zoo is undergoing a restoration project. So, the dolphins' temporary home is Apple Valley's Minnesota Zoo.  

Brookfield Zoo

While they're here, there are plans to provide "Dolphins in Action" presentations for guests at Discovery Bay beginning in late November.

