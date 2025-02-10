Minnesota World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Feb. 10 marked a huge and happy milestone for one veteran in Excelsior.

Ralph Peebles' home is full of memories. Unlike many photos from World War II, Peebles is still here to explain.

"I enlisted in the Navy when I was 17," said Ralph Peebles.

Fewer than 1% of the 16.4 million Americans who served during World War II are still with us today, according to the World War II Museum.

Peebles was born in Minneapolis in 1925. From a young age, he embraced the Minnesota lifestyle and the lakes.

"Big outdoorsman, he loved to canoe, he loved to hike, he loved to be outside," said his daughter Ruth Peebles.

He proudly took on the adventures of World War II, becoming a pilot of planes known as flying boats.

"Oh yeah, sure, I liked airplanes from the time I was a little kid," Peebles said.

Peebles did a quick detour into broadcasting and worked for WCCO. He later realized he was less interested in what was on the air and wanted to be in the air.

He took several corporate flying jobs, devoting much of his career to Honeywell.

He's traveled near and far.

"I have been in every country in the world and every province in China," said Ralph Peebles.

He passed on a hunger for adventure to his kids.

"We used to go flying and he would fly aerobatics with me. He would go, I like flying with you, you don't throw up, like all the guys I used to train in the Navy, they'd get out of the plane and barf, like let's go again. That's what he taught me. What do you have to fear? Nothing. You die? So what. You are doing something you like," said Ruth Peebles.

Peebles kept living and marked his 100th birthday on Monday. Family came from all over, including his baby sister who is 91.

His daughter says there's much to be proud of.

"He's been what they call a standup guy but also very quietly very kind and thoughtful and a love of nature and environmentalism," said Ruth Peebles.

A man whose never been afraid of a risk, which has come with many rewards.

Peebles' daughter says her message to everyone reading this: take time to visit your older neighbors, they are full of special stories.