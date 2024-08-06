Minnesotans, Wisconsinites share thoughts on Harris-Walz ticket during National Night Out

STILLWATER, Minn. — Voters in Minnesota and western Wisconsin got a chance Tuesday to chat with neighbors about all the political news during National Night Out.

The annual event focuses on connecting communities with local law enforcement.

This year, it happened to fall on a day Minnesota and its governor came under a national spotlight.

"I was thinking [Tim Walz] was kind of a far-fetched choice, because a lot of people don't know him," said Emily Krawczewski from Stillwater.

While the rest of the country will now get to know Walz better, he already has fans in Stillwater.

"My neighbor called me and I was so happy," said Linda Hansen. "I was thinking, 'I just hate to see him leave,' but then again, I want him to go."

Krawczewski says she thinks it's wonderful to have a representative on the ticket who would keep Minnesota in mind.

"I think it'll, if anything else, increase voter turnout," she said. "Voting is one of the most important things we can do and if it gets people to the polls, I'm happy."

Wisconsin is set to welcome both campaigns for rallies in Eau Claire on Wednesday.

"As someone who's very passionate about the state of our country, I think it's super cool they're going to all lengths to reach everyone," said Molly Peterson, a teenager from Hudson.

In western Wisconsin, the Democratic ticket faces an uphill battle.

Some in Hudson question Walz's leadership and policies.

"When he makes those kinds of decisions for the people of Minnesota, I'm worried he's going to make some bad decisions for the nation," said Tom Nordahl.

President Biden won Wisconsin in 2020, but in the state's four westernmost counties, Donald Trump took nearly 60% of the vote. Mr. Biden did win Eau Claire County, though.