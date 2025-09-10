Minnesota Wild hosting prospect showcase ahead of official training camp

Bill Guerin is keeping an eagle eye on the Minnesota Wild's prospect showcase practice. He's watching those who could make this year's NHL roster.

Depending on what he does in camp, 2022 first-round pick forward Danila Yurov may debut and play a role. He finished his Russian league career this spring.

"I'm tired of practicing every day," Yurov said. "I hope it will be a long season and a long playoffs. I hope I will help the team with good shifts and good things. I hope everything will be good."

Then there's defender Zeev Buium, a cup of coffee in the playoffs a year ago. More comfort this time around.

"It's awesome. When I first got here last year, it's human to not feel super comfortable right away," said Buium. "I think being here for the last month has really made me settle in a little bit. As every day goes on, just a little bit more comfortable and trying to be myself more and more."

"He's a chest out guy, stares at ya, and those carry into play," said Iowa Wild head coach Greg Cronin, who is leading the prospect showcase team. "You watch the drills, he's jumping. He's jumping by guys. He wants to go offensively. He's hungry defensively, finishing checks, closing on people."

Buium gained 15 pounds of muscle this summer. He's already a more powerful skater.

"Just more powerful in my stride," he said. "When guys are leaning on me, I can feel my body just not putting as much force back into him. Can just ride on my edges and not worry too much about trying to get into him more. Even bumping guys, it's a little easier than it was before."

The test goes up at the official training camp next week.