Dozens of new foods available at Grand Casino Arena for Minnesota Wild season

It's a tasty start to the Minnesota Wild season over at Grand Casino Arena.

Ahead of Saturday's home opener, the arena showed off some of its newest foods Tuesday.

In all, there are about 40 new items including chocolate mint and scotcharoo flavors of the edible cookie dough. They'll also have pierogis and plenty of fried food as a nod to the Minnesota State Fair.

If you tried the deep friend ranch at the fair and loved it, you're in luck. It'll be available at the arena.

Grand Casino Arena's executive chef said he was trying to pay homage to Minnesota staples.

"It's important to me because it's important to the fans. I'm here for the fans, I'm here for that experience. All of my 22 years of cooking, is relevant sometimes," said Rosson. "It's more important to get feedback and give people what they want to see."

WCCO

A popular item returning is the Lavender Haze drink, which made its debut when the Minnesota Frost had their championship run in the spring.

Puck drop against the Columbus Blue Jackets is at 7 p.m.