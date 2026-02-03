Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber excited to play with Team USA in 2026 Olympics

Eight Minnesota Wild players have been named to an Olympic team for the 2026 Winter Games; seven will play.

Because NHL players have not played in the Olympics since 2014, Maple Grove, Minnesota's Brock Faber is one of just two on the U.S. roster with Olympic experience.

"Kinda crazy to think the team I played on definitely looked a little bit different," said Faber.

He's got a leg up on some of the best players in the game. Stars like Auston Matthews have less Olympic experience than the 23-year-old Wild defenseman.

WCCO asked if Faber would give advice to the more experienced players on his team.

"Probably not," laughed Faber. "I didn't learn much in the last one. The last one was a little different because of COVID, obviously. So, this'll be new for me too, I think."

From Beijing, China, where the U.S. took fifth, to northern Italy, with the goal of a gold medal.

"The best of the best," said Faber, a former star at the University of Minnesota. "The highest level of international play you can play in. The stakes are the highest. The lights are the brightest. It's so exciting. Just can't wait to get over there and start playing."

Wild teammates Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy will join Faber on Team USA.

"To say you're a two-time Olympian is obviously pretty cool and it's something I'm very, very grateful for," said Faber.