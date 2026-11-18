Minnesota will be windy and warm for the next few days, with Wednesday bringing the strongest gusts of the week.

Expect highs to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday, with winds gusting between 35 and 45 mph across western and southern Minnesota.

Thursday will stay breezy, but winds will ease throughout the day. Highs will remain in the 50s.

Friday will be another warm, breezy day, with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Record warmth is possible before rain chances arrive late, mainly across northern Minnesota.

Saturday will offer periods of more rain as a cold front crosses the region. A sharp cooldown will follow the front, dropping highs into the upper 30s early next week. Overnight lows will fall well below freezing.