Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Windy start to work week in Twin Cities before milder weather moves in

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Apri 14, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Apri 14, 2025 03:31

Monday will be cool and breezy, but milder weather is ahead for Minnesota.

The work week will start with wind gusts up to 45 mph, and highs in the Twin Cities will top out around 50. Light showers are possible early and late.

Temperatures below freezing are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. After midweek, highs climb back to the 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday into Friday, mainly in southern Minnesota.

The weekend looks mostly dry and mild, though there's a chance of evening showers on Easter.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.