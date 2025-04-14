Windy start to work week in Twin Cities before milder weather moves in

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Apri 14, 2025

Monday will be cool and breezy, but milder weather is ahead for Minnesota.

The work week will start with wind gusts up to 45 mph, and highs in the Twin Cities will top out around 50. Light showers are possible early and late.

Temperatures below freezing are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. After midweek, highs climb back to the 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday into Friday, mainly in southern Minnesota.

The weekend looks mostly dry and mild, though there's a chance of evening showers on Easter.