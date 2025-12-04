Watch CBS News
Widespread subzero temps in Minnesota Thursday morning; more snow chances ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Thursday is starting off with the coldest temperatures of the season in Minnesota.

Many locations dropped below zero in the early morning hours, including the Twin Cities. The metro will fight back to the teens as the sun comes out, but feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits all day.

Friday will bring a short-lived warm-up, with highs close to 30, before another cold snap arrives heading into the weekend.

Light snow on Friday morning may leave a quick coating and a few slick spots. A separate system on Saturday brings a stronger chance for accumulating snow over southern Minnesota.

Subzero lows return Sunday and Monday before a small temperature rebound early next week, which could be accompanied by more snow.

