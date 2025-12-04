Widespread subzero temps in Minnesota Thursday morning; more snow chances ahead

Thursday is starting off with the coldest temperatures of the season in Minnesota.

Many locations dropped below zero in the early morning hours, including the Twin Cities. The metro will fight back to the teens as the sun comes out, but feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits all day.

Friday will bring a short-lived warm-up, with highs close to 30, before another cold snap arrives heading into the weekend.

Light snow on Friday morning may leave a quick coating and a few slick spots. A separate system on Saturday brings a stronger chance for accumulating snow over southern Minnesota.

Subzero lows return Sunday and Monday before a small temperature rebound early next week, which could be accompanied by more snow.