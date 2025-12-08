Twin Cities warm up on Monday before a strong system moves in Tuesday

After light snow tapers off Monday morning, a noticeable warm-up will take over in the Twin Cities.

The snow will wrap up by mid-morning, leaving a coating behind. Highs will climb to the upper 20s.

Monday afternoon will bring another weak wave, mainly brushing central Minnesota with light, fresh snow.

Tuesday will see a stronger clipper moving along the Interstate 94 corridor and creating a split between snow north and a mix to the south.

Tuesday night will turn colder, with snow continuing north of the metro.

Wednesday through the weekend looks quieter but much colder, with single-digit highs returning Friday and Saturday and subzero nights likely.