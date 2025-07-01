July starts with sunny, warm #Top10WxDay in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 1, 2025

July will kick off with a #Top10WxDay on Tuesday in Minnesota, but more storms are possible in the coming days.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 80s and a light breeze. Temperatures will increase throughout the week, hitting 90 by Friday before cooling back down to the low 80s over the weekend.

Storms are possible Wednesday afternoon, especially in southern Minnesota. Some may clip the Twin Cities in the evening.

Thursday will be dry and pleasant, with some clouds.

Storms could impact Fourth of July celebrations, particularly in western Minnesota. After the holiday, the weekend looks unsettled at times. Expect scattered storms with stretches of dry, warm weather.