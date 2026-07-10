Temperatures start climbing Friday in Twin Cities, with hotter weekend ahead

The heat will continue to crank up in the Twin Cities on Friday, thanks to a strong area of high pressure slowly developing over the central United States.

We'll see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few stray storms may fire in western Minnesota, with hail possible.

As winds turn more southerly into the weekend, temperatures will jump even more. We'll climb close to 90 on Saturday and reach the lower 90s on Sunday, with lots of sun both days. It will feel 5-10 degrees warmer because of the dew points.

Early next week looks to stay hot and dry, but winds will pick up a little more. The hot, dry pattern likely won't break until the end of that week.