Sunny, warm Monday before evening storms arrive in Minnesota

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 7, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 7, 2025

Monday will be sunny and warm in Minnesota before scattered storms move in come nightfall.

Expect highs in the mid-80s in the Twin Cities.

A system will move in Monday evening, carrying thunderstorms into western Minnesota after sunset. Gusty winds and hail are possible.

Showers will linger into Tuesday morning, and a few pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be similar to Monday, and there will be some sunshine.

Wednesday will be dry and pleasant, with highs in the mid-80s and lower humidity.

The next system moves in Friday, with better chances for widespread thunderstorms.

The weekend is looking cooler and less humid, with dry skies likely.

