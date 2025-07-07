Sunny, warm Monday before evening storms arrive in Minnesota
Monday will be sunny and warm in Minnesota before scattered storms move in come nightfall.
Expect highs in the mid-80s in the Twin Cities.
A system will move in Monday evening, carrying thunderstorms into western Minnesota after sunset. Gusty winds and hail are possible.
Showers will linger into Tuesday morning, and a few pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be similar to Monday, and there will be some sunshine.
Wednesday will be dry and pleasant, with highs in the mid-80s and lower humidity.
The next system moves in Friday, with better chances for widespread thunderstorms.
The weekend is looking cooler and less humid, with dry skies likely.