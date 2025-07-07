Sunny, warm Monday before evening storms arrive in Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 7, 2025

Monday will be sunny and warm in Minnesota before scattered storms move in come nightfall.

Expect highs in the mid-80s in the Twin Cities.

A system will move in Monday evening, carrying thunderstorms into western Minnesota after sunset. Gusty winds and hail are possible.

Showers will linger into Tuesday morning, and a few pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be similar to Monday, and there will be some sunshine.

Wednesday will be dry and pleasant, with highs in the mid-80s and lower humidity.

The next system moves in Friday, with better chances for widespread thunderstorms.

The weekend is looking cooler and less humid, with dry skies likely.