Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Storms possible across Minnesota Friday ahead of comfortable weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Friday will bring storms across Minnesota before comfortable weather settles in through the weekend.

An early round of rain will arrive from the west in the late morning and then the Twin Cities will get a break. In the afternoon and evening, we'll see multiple rounds of isolated to scattered thunderstorms. A stronger storm could produce gusty winds or hail, but severe weather should remain isolated. Aside from those storms, expect sun and pleasant temperatures.

WCCO

High pressure will bring a stretch of comfortable weather over the weekend, with highs in the 70s and low humidity. Most areas will stay dry, though southern Minnesota could see some rain Sunday morning.

Temperatures should gradually warm back toward 80 next week, with the next chance for rain arriving Tuesday into Wednesday.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue