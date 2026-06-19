Storms possible across Minnesota Friday ahead of comfortable weekend

Friday will bring storms across Minnesota before comfortable weather settles in through the weekend.

An early round of rain will arrive from the west in the late morning and then the Twin Cities will get a break. In the afternoon and evening, we'll see multiple rounds of isolated to scattered thunderstorms. A stronger storm could produce gusty winds or hail, but severe weather should remain isolated. Aside from those storms, expect sun and pleasant temperatures.

WCCO

High pressure will bring a stretch of comfortable weather over the weekend, with highs in the 70s and low humidity. Most areas will stay dry, though southern Minnesota could see some rain Sunday morning.

Temperatures should gradually warm back toward 80 next week, with the next chance for rain arriving Tuesday into Wednesday.