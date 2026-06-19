Video and photos show hail covering central Minnesota amid storms; thousands of people without power
Hail pelted several central Minnesota communities as storms rolled through on Friday afternoon and evening.
A large area of the region was under either a severe thunderstorm warning during the late afternoon or early evening, and several communities were under a tornado warning.
In Fridley, several vehicles stopped on the side of Interstate 694 as hail came down onto the roadway.
A pile of hailstones buried a lawn chair in Maple Grove, Minnesota.
Residents in Waite Park were picking up handfuls of hail after storms moved through the Stearns County community.
Hail pellets fell onto a car parked in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, on Friday.
Xcel Energy says thousands of people are without power following the storms. As of 8:07 p.m. Friday, over 23,000 people do not have service, according to the company's online outage map.
Utility crews are working to restore power to those impacted.