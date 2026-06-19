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Video and photos show hail covering central Minnesota amid storms; thousands of people without power

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

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Hail pelted several central Minnesota communities as storms rolled through on Friday afternoon and evening.

A large area of the region was under either a severe thunderstorm warning during the late afternoon or early evening, and several communities were under a tornado warning. 

In Fridley, several vehicles stopped on the side of Interstate 694 as hail came down onto the roadway. 

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Several vehicles park on the side of Interstate 694 in Fridley, Minnesota, as hail falls on June 19, 2026. Minnesota Department of Transportation

A pile of hailstones buried a lawn chair in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

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Hailstones cover a lawn chair and part of a lawn in Maple Grove, Minnesota, after a storm on June 19, 2026. Peter Zenk

Residents in Waite Park were picking up handfuls of hail after storms moved through the Stearns County community.

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An individual holds a handful of hail pellets in Waite Park, Minnesota, after storms rolled through on June 19, 2026. WCCO

Hail pellets fell onto a car parked in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, on Friday.

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Hail falls on a parked car in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, during a storm on June 19, 2026.  Alex Inamagua

Xcel Energy says thousands of people are without power following the storms. As of 8:07 p.m. Friday, over 23,000 people do not have service, according to the company's online outage map.

Utility crews are working to restore power to those impacted.

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