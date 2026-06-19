Video and photos show hail covering central Minnesota amid storms; thousands of people without power

Hail pelted several central Minnesota communities as storms rolled through on Friday afternoon and evening.

A large area of the region was under either a severe thunderstorm warning during the late afternoon or early evening, and several communities were under a tornado warning.

In Fridley, several vehicles stopped on the side of Interstate 694 as hail came down onto the roadway.

Several vehicles park on the side of Interstate 694 in Fridley, Minnesota, as hail falls on June 19, 2026. Minnesota Department of Transportation

A pile of hailstones buried a lawn chair in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Hailstones cover a lawn chair and part of a lawn in Maple Grove, Minnesota, after a storm on June 19, 2026. Peter Zenk

Residents in Waite Park were picking up handfuls of hail after storms moved through the Stearns County community.

An individual holds a handful of hail pellets in Waite Park, Minnesota, after storms rolled through on June 19, 2026. WCCO

Hail pellets fell onto a car parked in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, on Friday.

Hail falls on a parked car in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, during a storm on June 19, 2026. Alex Inamagua

Xcel Energy says thousands of people are without power following the storms. As of 8:07 p.m. Friday, over 23,000 people do not have service, according to the company's online outage map.

Utility crews are working to restore power to those impacted.