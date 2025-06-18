Watch CBS News
Quiet Wednesday in Twin Cities, but storms, heat and humidity are ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 18, 2025
Wednesday will be warm and mostly dry in Minnesota, though isolated storms are possible down south.

Expect a high around 80 in the Twin Cities. Those pop-up storms will mainly be a concern near Interstate 90.

Thursday will bring better storm chances, with modest instability and enough wind shear to support isolated severe weather.

Friday opens the door to scattered storms again, especially early and again overnight before the real heat arrives.

The weekend looks hot and muggy, with heat indices pushing the upper 90s.

A cold front and more storms could arrive early next week, bringing relief from the heat by midweek.

