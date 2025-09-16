Still steamy in Twin Cities on Tuesday before several days of rain chances

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 16, 2025

Late-summer heat will peak in the Twin Cities on Tuesday before storms and seasonable temperatures return.

Highs will approach 90 in the metro, with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will slide from the 80s on Wednesday to the low 70s by Saturday.

Wednesday morning could bring a few stray showers, but the best chance to see some rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Thursday and Friday will likely bring more rain as an unsettled pattern moves through.

By Sunday, the Twin Cities could see 1-2 inches of total rainfall.