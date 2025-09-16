Watch CBS News
Still steamy in Twin Cities on Tuesday before several days of rain chances

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.
/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 16, 2025
Late-summer heat will peak in the Twin Cities on Tuesday before storms and seasonable temperatures return.

Highs will approach 90 in the metro, with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will slide from the 80s on Wednesday to the low 70s by Saturday.

Wednesday morning could bring a few stray showers, but the best chance to see some rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Thursday and Friday will likely bring more rain as an unsettled pattern moves through.

By Sunday, the Twin Cities could see 1-2 inches of total rainfall.

