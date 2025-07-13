Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Wildfire smoke expected to improve around Twin Cities as heat and humidity return

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on July 13, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on July 13, 2025 03:23

As winds shift back out of the south, the Canadian wildfire smoke blanketing the metro is expected to improve throughout the day on Sunday.

However, some air quality issues will still persist, especially in northern Minnesota. An air quality alert remains in effect for all of Minnesota until 9 a.m. Monday.

Heat and humidity start to rebound statewide Sunday with highs back in the upper 80s.

There is a slight chance for severe storms between 4 and 9 p.m. for parts of the state, including the Twin Cities metro.

spc-d1.png
Severe weather outlook for Minnesota on July 13 2025. WCCO

Monday is our hottest day of the week, with highs near 90. Our next system is set to bring widespread rain and storms later Tuesday.

Wet weather lingers into Wednesday, but it looks like we dry up on Thursday.

There's higher confidence in the temps as we cool down Thursday and Friday, with highs back into the 70s.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.