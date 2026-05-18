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Weather Forecast

More severe storms possible Monday night in southern Minnesota, Twin Cities

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
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Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

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Monday will be dry during the day in Minnesota, but another round of possibly severe storms could arrive come nightfall.

The best chance for severe weather will be in southeastern Minnesota, near Interstate 90, though the Twin Cities could get hit, too. Strong winds will be the biggest threat.

Highs on Monday will be in the high 60s in the metro.

Rain could continue into Tuesday morning, after which time we'll be left with some cooler weather. Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees below average. We will warm each day, though.

Memorial Day weekend looks like it will start with rain chances before drying out.

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