Record highs possible in parts of Minnesota before cool, wet weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

Parts of Minnesota may see record warmth on Friday ahead of a cool, wet weekend.

Southern Minnesota will see highs climb into the 80s, while central Minnesota and the Twin Cities should reach the 70s. Windy, dry conditions down south have prompted a red flag warning for extreme fire risk. Up north, highs will be significantly cooler, with most spots not even cracking 40.

Scattered storms arrive in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Friday night, with some severe hail possible.

Saturday will bring widespread rain as a shifting front drops temperatures. That rain will transition to snow overnight into Sunday, possibly leaving a few slushy inches on the ground in central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Temperatures will hover in the 40s as next week begins, and another impactful snowstorm could be on the way.

