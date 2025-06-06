Showers possible in Twin Cities for next few days before temps return to 80s

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 6, 2025

The weekend won't be a washout, but Minnesotans should keep their umbrellas handy.

Friday will bring scattered showers and a few rumbles, but nothing heavy. The activity will mainly be north of the Twin Cities in the morning before easing up in the afternoon with sun breaks and dry time. Expect highs in the lower 70s through the weekend.

More showers are possible Saturday, mainly in the afternoon. Sunday will be unsettled, but periods of sunshine are likely. It's possible some wildfire smoke from Canada could move in, as well.

Next week will start cool and breezy, with lingering clouds and spotty rain. Then, sunshine returns and temperatures bounce back into the 80s.