Another frosty overnight in Twin Cities before rebound begins

Joseph Dames
The Twin Cities is in for another chilly overnight before a temperature rebound begins.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs around 53 degrees.

Lows will drop into the 20s to low 30s overnight Friday with widespread freezing expected outside the metro.

Warmer air returns on Friday as highs climb toward the upper 50s to low 60s.

Dry conditions hold through the weekend with little to no rain expected.

Mild temperatures continue into early next week.

