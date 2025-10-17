Mild Friday in Twin Cities before cooler fall air settles in

The Twin Cities will enjoy a mild Friday before cooler fall air settles in.

Expect a few drops of rain Friday morning before highs reach near 70 degrees. There's a light breeze and it will be cloudy with breaks at times.

A few spotty showers return by Saturday afternoon, especially across southern Minnesota.

Sunday will be cooler, drier and breezy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunshine returns on Monday with seasonable fall temps in the 60s.

Gusty winds return on Tuesday, and some spots could experience gusts as strong as 40 mph as another front passes.