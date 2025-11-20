Drizzly, foggy Thursday morning in Twin Cities; mild stretch to follow

Drizzle and fog linger through late Thursday morning in the Twin Cities before a cold front sweeps in drier air in the afternoon. It will stay cloudy until well into the afternoon.

A mild, quiet stretch holds through early next week, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

A sharp cooldown arrives Wednesday, with below-normal temperatures likely through early December.

Precipitation chances around midweek remain uncertain, but most guidance leans dry for Thanksgiving travel.

Early-winter chill is tied to an unusually early stratospheric warming event, setting up a colder pattern to end November.