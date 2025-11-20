Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Drizzly, foggy Thursday morning in Twin Cities; mild stretch to follow

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Drizzle and fog linger through late Thursday morning in the Twin Cities before a cold front sweeps in drier air in the afternoon. It will stay cloudy until well into the afternoon.

A mild, quiet stretch holds through early next week, with highs in the 40s and 50s.  

WCCO

A sharp cooldown arrives Wednesday, with below-normal temperatures likely through early December.

Precipitation chances around midweek remain uncertain, but most guidance leans dry for Thanksgiving travel.

Early-winter chill is tied to an unusually early stratospheric warming event, setting up a colder pattern to end November.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue