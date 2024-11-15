Dense fog alert early Friday in Twin Cities ahead of windy, warmer weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Nov. 15, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — After some more dense fog to start Friday, the Twin Cities should be able to squeeze out a little sunshine with highs in the lower 50s and calm winds.

The weekend remains dry despite a storm system passing north of the metro, but the wind will pick up with gusts pushing 30 mph.

The warmth will peak Saturday in the mid-50s before coming down a few degrees on Sunday.

The next notable storm arrives late Monday into Tuesday, starting as rain with heavy wind.

The earlier indications that the system gets stuck or changes to snow are less likely in the latest model runs.