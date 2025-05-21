One more rainy day in Twin Cities before dry, warmer Memorial Day weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 21, 2025

Rain will taper off slowly on Wednesday in the Twin Cities, then several dry, warmer days follow.

Light but persistent showers will continue through the day. By night, when things start slowing down, many areas will have seen 2 to 4 inches of rain total — more than a typical May's worth in just three days.

Expect highs just above 50 in the metro.

Though temperatures will climb on Thursday and stay warmer through Memorial Day Weekend, we'll still be below average. By early next week, we should hit 70 again.

Most of the weekend looks dry, though some pop-up showers are possible.