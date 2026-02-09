Watch CBS News
Mild weather set to stick around all week in Minnesota

Joseph Dames
Highs will reach the 40s in the Twin Cities on Monday, and some precipitation is possible in the evening.

Light rain and possibly a mix of snow will hit central Minnesota, with a few slick spots possible as temperatures fall. Impacts should be minor overall.

Colder air will move in Tuesday, dropping highs to the 30s and keeping them there on Wednesday. After that, temperatures return to the 40s. 

Another chance for light snow arrives Thursday, followed by mostly dry and mild conditions into the weekend.

In:

