Mild, quiet Friday in Twin Cities before stormy weekend

Friday will be quiet in the Twin Cities, with highs in the 50s, light winds and some sunshine.

Things will turn more active on Saturday. Showers will develop, with a few thunderstorms possible, especially later in the day. Temperatures will fall just shy of 60, and it'll be breezy.

Sunday will be warmer and more humid, with highs in the 70s, periods of rain and a few storms.

The stormy setup will continue into next week, with strong to potentially severe thunderstorms possible on Monday, especially in southern Minnesota.

The unsettled pattern will linger through midweek, bringing additional rounds of rain and mild temperatures.