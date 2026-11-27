Friday will continue Minnesota's recent stretch of mild weather and stay mostly dry.

Highs will be in the low 40s, above average for this time of year. There is a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, with rain possible in Minnesota and western Wisconsin potentially getting some snowflakes.

Saturday will see similar temperatures before we dip down to the upper 30s on Sunday and Monday.

By the middle of next week, we'll warm into the mid to upper 40s, and the dry stretch should continue.