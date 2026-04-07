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Tuesday will turn mild in Twin Cities after chilly start

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Tuesday will start out cold but turn milder by the afternoon, and the coming days will bring several chances of rain.

Temperatures will start out in the teens in the Twin Cities, eventually rebounding to almost 50. Tuesday night will be breezy with increasing clouds. A few light showers are possible late, mainly to the south and east.

Wednesday will be warmer and windy. Highs will approach 60, with a chance for scattered light rain around the evening commute.

Thursday and Friday look mild and quieter overall, with a few spotty rain chances.

The weekend looks to be warmer, more humid and increasingly active, with periods of showers and storms likely.

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