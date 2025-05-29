Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Rain exits Minnesota Thursday; air quality alert in Arrowhead from wildfire smoke

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on May 29, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on May 29, 2025 02:49

Scattered showers will linger through Thursday afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder possible in the Twin Cities.

Highs will be in the mid 70s with drier and warmer conditions by the evening hours.

Air quality alerts are effect through Friday evening in St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties due to smoke from wildfires in Manitoba, Canada.

WCCO

Sunshine returns on Friday with temperatures climbing into the 80s. The metro will likely be dealing with some wildfire smoke, too.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be another dry, sunny day with heat building toward 90 degrees.

The peak of the warm-up arrives on Monday, with highs around 90 and plenty of sunshine.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.