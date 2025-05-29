Rain exits Minnesota Thursday; air quality alert in Arrowhead from wildfire smoke

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on May 29, 2025

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on May 29, 2025

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on May 29, 2025

Scattered showers will linger through Thursday afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder possible in the Twin Cities.

Highs will be in the mid 70s with drier and warmer conditions by the evening hours.

Air quality alerts are effect through Friday evening in St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties due to smoke from wildfires in Manitoba, Canada.

WCCO

Sunshine returns on Friday with temperatures climbing into the 80s. The metro will likely be dealing with some wildfire smoke, too.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be another dry, sunny day with heat building toward 90 degrees.

The peak of the warm-up arrives on Monday, with highs around 90 and plenty of sunshine.