Recent rain hasn't made a dent in Minnesota's drought, experts say

We could see a dry summer, adding to our drought conditions

We could see a dry summer, adding to our drought conditions

We could see a dry summer, adding to our drought conditions

Minnesota saw some much-needed rain this week, but not over the ongoing fires in the Northland. Experts say the outlook for summer could spell even more trouble.

"We've had some tornadoes, we have had wildfires, we've had some heat, but overall, you know, not super memorable," said Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld, looking back at meteorological spring.

Compared to last year's major flooding, the last three months have been relatively tame, especially in terms of rainfall. All of the major climate sites have seen three to four inches of precipitation less this year. And though that's closer to average, Minnesota needs more rain given the ongoing drought. And according to the Climate Prediction Center, the outlook for summer isn't looking favorable.

"A lot of people don't realize we're almost a monsoon climate with a pronounced wet season. In summertime in Minnesota, you get, depending on where you are, three to five times more precipitation than you get in the winter," Blumenfeld said.

In the Twin Cities, we typically see nearly 13 inches of rain across June, July and August. However, this year's oulook says it's more likely we'll be drier than average.

"If that happens, we would probably increase our precipitation deficits, making us drier and more prone to drought. So in light of that, we sure would like to see some precipitation in the weeks ahead here, just to kind of put some money in the bank," said Blumenfeld.

He said not only does a dry summer favor drought, but it could mean more wildfires come fall.

The outlook also says it's more likely we'll be warmer than average, something Blumenfeld agrees with since we've already seen some heat.

"When you have hot days in May, 90 degrees or higher, there tends to be a higher-than-normal number of 90 degree days during the summer too. So that's one thing we'll be watching," Blumenfeld said.