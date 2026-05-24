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Hot Memorial Day weekend on tap for Minnesota

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
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Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

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Sunday will be considerably warmer in Minnesota, with temperatures expected to reach into the 80s across the state.

There are chances for storms in Southern Minnesota overnight with a low chance of severe weather in the very southeast corner of the state.

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WCCO

Memorial Day will be even warmer with an expected high close to 90 degrees in the Twin Cities. That warm stretch continues into Tuesday, leaving the metro close to 20 degrees above average.

The week looks warm with small chances of rain sprinkling throughout the week.

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