Weekend warm up is here, Sunday is a WCCO Top 10 Weather Day

Saturday will start cool but will warm up throughout the day with the high temperatures hitting in the low to mid 50s.

Winds on Saturday will create gusts between 30-40 mph. The strong wind, combined with the dry air and dry brush on the ground, creates conditions for an elevated wildfire threat. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MN DNR) has issued a red flag warning for 72 counties across Minnesota.

WCCO

The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for large portions of south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

The winds die down overnight Saturday.

Sunday will be a WCCO Top 10 Weather Day. Minimal wind and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for the southern and central part of the state. Northern Minnesota can expect temperatures in the high 50s.

The early part of next week will be mild and dry. Some Minnesotans could see scattered rain showers on Tuesday.