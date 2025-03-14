Record warmth possible Friday in Minnesota ahead of overnight T-storms, snowfall

NEXT Weather: 10 a.m. Minnesota severe weather outlook for March 14, 2025

Friday may bring record warmth to the Twin Cities before potential severe storms arrive in the evening — with rain turning to snow overnight.

It will be a warm and breezy day with a high that will challenge the daily record of 73 degrees.

A strong low-pressure system will bring thunderstorms to southern Minnesota Friday evening around 8 p.m., with the potential for damaging winds and large hail.

The storms then spread north to the metro between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Rain will transition to a wintry mix overnight Saturday, then heavy snow in western Minnesota. Blizzard conditions are possible due to strong winds and snowfall rates of 1–2 inches per hour. Gusts could reach 55 mph on Saturday morning.

Snow tapers off Saturday afternoon, but strong winds continue, causing blowing snow and hazardous travel out west. Conditions will dry up in the metro with a small chance for measurable snow in the late afternoon/evening. It will also be much colder by Saturday evening.

Sunday will be dry and cold with highs back to the mid 30s.

Another system may bring accumulating snow between Tuesday night and Wednesday, but details remain uncertain.

After the storm, temperatures rebound into the 50s on Monday and mid 60s by Tuesday before the next system arrives.