Light snow possible from Twin Cities on south Friday as temperatures climb

The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota could see some light snow showers Friday, and temperatures will climb after Thursday's frigidity.

A weak clipper could bring around an inch of snow to the metro and southern part of the state in the morning and afternoon. Most of it will likely fall after the morning commute and end by dusk.

Temperatures will climb close to 30 in the afternoon, with wind chills peaking around 20.

More Arctic air slides in Saturday, dropping temperatures for the weekend. Saturday will top out in the upper teens, but feel like the single digits, while Sunday won't feel warmer than zero for the most part.

Another clipper is possible Saturday night, but most of the snow is expected to stay south of the Twin Cities.

The pattern remains active into next week, with the potential for more snow. Temperatures will also rebound into the 20s.