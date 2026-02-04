Watch CBS News
Light snow possible early, then highs in the 20s in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

After a brief round of light snow in parts of Minnesota on Wednesday, temperatures will warm into the 20s.

The snow will mainly affect areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the metro could get a dusting closer to sunrise.

Skies will turn brighter later as highs hit the mid-20s.

On Thursday, a noticeable warm-up arrives as highs hit the mid to upper 30s. A weak system may brush western Wisconsin early with a few snow showers, but impacts should stay minor.

Cooler air will slip in Friday night into Saturday, though it will still be fairly mild for early February.

Above-normal temperatures return Sunday and carry into next week, with quiet weather overall.

