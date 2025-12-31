Light snow followed by colder air in Twin Cities on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve will start with light snow in the Twin Cities, with colder air to follow.

A quick-moving clipper could impact the morning commute before tapering off by early afternoon. Most locations will get less than an inch of snow.

WCCO

Travel should improve later on Wednesday, but behind the snow, a colder stretch begins. Temperatures will fall to around zero or a few degrees below on Wednesday night, with brisk wind chills.

New Year's Day will stay cold, with highs limited to the teens and lots of clouds for most areas.

By Friday and continuing into the weekend, sunshine becomes more common and temperatures will slowly climb back into the 20s.