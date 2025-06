NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on June 10, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on June 10, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on June 10, 2025

Dry skies and sunshine hold on for Tuesday in the Twin Cities with a seasonal feel. The day's high temperature is 82 degrees.

Showers and storms return, especially south of the metro, late Wednesday.

The heaviest rain chances are still on track for Thursday, with scattered showers and downpours.

Rain chances stick around Friday to finish the week. The weekend also brings scattered rain chances, but it won't be a total washout.