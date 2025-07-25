Minnesota air quality alert continues through late Friday; hot, humid weekend on tap

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on July 25, 2025

Wildfire smoke will persist across Minnesota on Friday, creating hazy sunshine as we wrap up the work week. An air quality alert is in effect across the state until 11 p.m.

Otherwise, it's a typical hot and humid day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. A few pop-up storms are expected into the evening across far northern Minnesota.

The weekend looks to remain fairly tame with models keeping any pop-up storms across northern Minnesota each afternoon.

Temperatures and humidity continue to climb with highs near 90 on Saturday and in the low 90s on Sunday and Monday — with heat index values near 100 on Sunday.

The next best chance for storms in the Twin Cities is late Sunday, and again Monday night into Tuesday, with some relief from the heat and humidity by mid-week.

Highs will drop into the upper 70s-low 80s on Wednesday and stay there into next weekend.