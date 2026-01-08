Foggy start, wet finish to Thursday in Twin Cities; colder weekend ahead

The Twin Cities will have a foggy start, and wet finish, to Thursday.

Expect dense fog and pockets of freezing to fog linger through sunrise across central and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Visibility improves slowly.

Thursday will be mild for January with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s before temperatures start trending colder at night.

WCCO

Rain develops first Thursday afternoon, then mixes with snow in the evening hours as colder air moves in. Snow amounts stay light, generally a trace to under half an inch.

Friday into the weekend, colder air settles in with highs mainly in the 20s. A Saturday system may bring light accumulating snow, mainly across western Wisconsin.

Conditions will be dry and quiet Sunday into early next week, followed by a noticeable warmup with highs back into the 30s and 40s by Monday and Tuesday.