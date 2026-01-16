Watch CBS News
Windy, colder Friday in Twin Cities with on and off snow

Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Light snow redevelops through the day on Friday in the Twin Cities as colder air pours in. 

Gusty northwest winds increase, leading to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility, especially in open and rural areas. Snow amounts stay light, generally around an inch.

The snow tapers off Friday night into Saturday, but the cold settles in. Winds remain noticeable, keeping wind chills below zero at times. Roads may stay slick where snow and blowing snow linger.  

The cold dominates this weekend. Highs stay in the single digits to teens with limited recovery during the day. Even without much snow, it will feel harsh outside.

A brief, modest warm up is possible Sunday, then colder air reloads early next week. 

Additional weak clippers may bring occasional light snow, but the bigger story remains persistent January cold.

